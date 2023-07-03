China’s weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

China’s coastal bulk freight index went up in the week ending on June 30, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 0.1 percent week on week to 971.67, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index went down 0.1 percent to 942.07.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Source: Xinhua