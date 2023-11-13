Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / China’s weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

China’s weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

in International Shipping News 13/11/2023

China’s coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on Nov. 10, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 5 percent week on week to 1,002.47, the SSE said.

According to the data, the coal sub-index increased 7.7 percent to 988.63.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software