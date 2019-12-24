China’s weekly export container shipping index climbs

China’s index of export container transport rose in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 854.37, up 2.1 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for the Korea service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 8.8 percent, followed by that of the Mediterranean route, which edged up 3.8 percent from last week.

The sub-index for the west and east Africa service dropped 3.4 percent from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 14 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua