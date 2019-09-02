China’s weekly export container shipping index dips

China’s index of export container transport dipped for the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 833.29, slightly down from 833.56 a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for Korea service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 7.5 percent, followed by those for the Europe and Persian Gulf/Red Sea routes, which rose 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, from the previous week.

The sub-index for South America service led the fall by dropping 2.8 percent from the previous week. The sub-readings for the U.S. west coast and east coast routes fell 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua