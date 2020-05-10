China’s weekly export container shipping index down 1.9 pct

China’s index of export container transport dipped in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 834.9, down 1.9 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the West-East Africa service led the decrease with a week-on-week fall of 7.1 percent, while that for the Japan service went up 0.9 percent from last week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua