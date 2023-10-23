Recent News

  

China’s weekly export container shipping index down

in International Shipping News 23/10/2023

China’s index of export container transport declined in the week ending Oct 20, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 0.3 percent from the previous week to 817.2, the shipping exchange said.

The sub-reading for the Europe service fell by 0.9 percent from a week earlier.

Bucking the trend, the sub-index for the Japan service registered an increase of 2.7 percent week on week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan 1, 1998.
Source: Xinhua

