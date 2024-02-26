China’s weekly export container shipping index down

China’s export container shipping index declined in the week ending on Feb. 23, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The SSE said that the average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) recorded a decrease of 3.6 percent from the week ending on Feb. 9 to 1,402.22.

Bucking the trend, the sub-index for the Korea service registered the biggest week-on-week rise of 2 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates at Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes globally based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua