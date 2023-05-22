China’s weekly export container shipping index down

China’s index of export container transport declined in the week ending on May 19, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 1 percent from the previous week to 946.18, according to the shipping exchange.

The sub-index for the west coast America service registered a decrease of 5 percent.

Bucking the trend, the sub-reading for South Africa service increased by 3.1 percent from a week earlier.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua