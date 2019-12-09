China’s weekly export container shipping index drops

Recent News

  

China’s index of export container transport dropped in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 822.72, down 0.3 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 14 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.
Source: Xinhua

