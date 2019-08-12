China’s weekly export container shipping index edges down

Recent News

  
in International Shipping News 12/08/2019

China’s index of export container transport edged down for the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 817.64, down 0.7 percent from a week earlier, the exchange said.

The sub-index for Korea service led the fall by dropping 3.2 percent from the previous week, followed by Persian Gulf/Red Sea service and W/C America service, which declined 2.7 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

The sub-index for Australia/New Zealand service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 2.1 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.
Source: Xinhua

