China’s weekly export container shipping index edges up

China’s container transport for export purposes increased for the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 811.44, up 2 percent from a week earlier, the exchange said.

The sub-index for South Africa service rallied by 11.2 percent to 572.08 week on week, while that for Korea service declined 4.4 percent to 582.35.

Persian Gulf/Red Sea service surged by 9.1 percent to 874.93 week on week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua