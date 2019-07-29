China’s weekly export container shipping index edges up

China’s index of export container transport edged up for the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 823.95, up 0.9 percent from a week earlier, the exchange said.

The sub-index for the West East Africa route led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 6.6 percent, followed by that for Australia/New Zealand service and Persian Gulf/Red Sea service, which climbed 3.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, from the previous week.

The sub-index for U.S. west coast route led the fall by dropping one percent from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua