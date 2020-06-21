China’s weekly export container shipping index edges up

China’s index of export container transport edged up in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 842.6, up 0.4 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the W/C America service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 4.6 percent, followed by those for Mediterranean service and Korea service, which rose 3.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, from last week.

Based on data from 22 international carriers, the CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua