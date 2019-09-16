China’s weekly export container shipping index remains flat

China’s index of export container transport remained flat for the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 823.83, the same as a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for Australia/New Zealand service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 6.7 percent, followed by those for west coast America and the Persian Gulf/Red Sea routes, which edged up 3.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, from the previous week.

The sub-index for Japan and Mediterranean routes led the fall by both dropping 2 percent from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 20 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua