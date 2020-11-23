China’s weekly export container shipping index rises

China’s index of export container transport went up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 1,145.67, up 3.5 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Australia and New Zealand service led the gain with a week-on-week rise of 10.5 percent, followed by that for the West East Africa Service, which went up 9.2 percent from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua