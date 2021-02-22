China’s weekly export container shipping index rises

China’s index of export container transport went up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 2,071.71, up 0.5 percent from Feb. 10, according to the exchange.

The west east Africa service led the gain with a rise of 3 percent, followed by that for E/C America service, which went up 2.5 percent, the exchange said.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua