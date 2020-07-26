China’s weekly export container shipping index rises

China’s index of export container transport edged up in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 870.83, up 1 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-index for Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the increase by an 8.8-percent rise from the previous week, followed by those for Korea service and Australia/New Zealand service, which rose 4.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively, from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua