China’s weekly export container shipping index rises

China’s index of export container transport went up in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 1,023.02 on Sept. 30, up 1.5 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the West East Africa route led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 8 percent, followed by that for the South Africa service and South America service, which both rose 6.8 percent from the previous week.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua