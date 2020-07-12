China’s weekly export container shipping index up

China’s index of export container transport edged up in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 864.72, up 1.3 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the Republic of Korea service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 5.7 percent, followed by those for Mediterranean service and South Africa service, which rose 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, from last week.

The sub-index for South America service led the decline by a 4.8-percent fall from the previous week, while that for Southeast Asia service dropped 2.3 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Source: Xinhua