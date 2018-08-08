China’s Xingtai city to reduce steel, coke output from Aug. 15

China’s city of Xingtai in Hebei province, the biggest steelmaking province in the nation, said it will carry out a serious of industrial production curbs from Aug. 15 in order to reduce harmful emissions in the city, according to a statement from the Xingtai environmental bureau.

Xingtai Iron & Steel Corp, a foreign-capital controlled mill with 3 million tonnes annual capacity, was ordered to keep only one blast furnace with 1 million tonnes of capacity operating and one sintering furnace running during the production restriction period.

Xingtai Delong Iron & Steel, with ironmaking and steelmaking capacity of 3 million tonnes each, will need to cut 30 percent of its blast furnace capacity.

Two coke plants in the city have also been ordered to shut some of their equipment, while coal-fired power plants need to cut output capacity by 20 percent to 50 percent.

Xintai did not give a date for the production curbs to be lifted, and added “the measures will be in addition to anti-pollution approaches during winter season”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)