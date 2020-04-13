Chinese Banks Boost Lending in March as Economy Restarts

Chinese banks revved up lending in March, beating market expectations as Beijing moved to restart the economy after a months-long lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

New loans issued by banks in China stood at 2.85 trillion yuan ($404.64 billion) in March, more than triple the amount extended a month earlier, data from the People’s Bank of China showed Friday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected CNY1.9 trillion new loans in March.

China’s central bank has moved to release billions of dollars of liquidity into the banking system by lowering banks’ reserve requirement ratio three times so far this year.

It also cut benchmark lending rates while offering lenders cheap funding to encourage lending to small businesses hard hit by the coronavirus.

Total social financing, a broader measurement of credit in the economy that includes both bank loans, non-bank financing and local government bonds, came to CNY5.16 trillion in March, up significantly from CNY855.4 billion in February.

China’s broadest measure of money supply, M2, rose 10.1% at the end of March compared with a year earlier, higher than the 8.8% rise at the end of February. That was also above the 8.9% increase expected in the median forecast compiled by WSJ.

