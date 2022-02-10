Chinese Banks Issued Record Amount of New Loans in January

Chinese banks issued a record amount of new loans in January, revving up support for a slowing economy that has been battered by a property slump and recurrent coronavirus outbreaks.

New yuan loans issued by Chinese banks stood at 3.98 trillion yuan ($626 billion) in January, up significantly from the CNY1.13 trillion extended in December, according to data released Thursday by the People’s Bank of China.

Economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated new loans to be at CNY3.8 trillion. Chinese banks typically extend a higher amount of loans at the start of the year after they get new loan quotas.

Total social financing, the aggregated credit that also includes loans issued by non-bank institutions, stood at CNY6.17 trillion, also a record high, official data showed.

China’s M2, the broadest measure of money supply, rose 9.8% on year in January, accelerating from the 9.0% pace in December and the 9.3% growth expected by economists.

In a bid to support economic growth, China’s central bank cut benchmark lending rates twice in December and January after the world’s second largest economy faced increased headwinds. The Chinese economy only expanded 4% from a year earlier in the final quarter of 2021.

Source: Dow Jones