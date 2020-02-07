Chinese Central bank: Economy has strong resilience

China’s economy will maintain its strong resilience, and the government has sufficient policy tools to keep growth stable despite the fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said a central bank vice governor.

The financial measures used to contain the epidemic have gotten full support from major global financial organizations, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The global institutions have agreed that the epidemic is temporary and China is able to keep its economic growth stable, said Pan Gongsheng, vice-governor of the People’s Bank of China, at a news conference on Friday.

Source: China Daily