Chinese coal indexes suspend price assessments on unusual low-season surge

At least three leading Chinese thermal coal pricing indexes have suspended publication of daily assessments after spot prices of the dirty fuel surged 20% within a month during what is traditionally the low season for coal demand.

“Due to persistent and abnormal fluctuations in thermal coal markets recently, in order to stabilise market prices … (We) decided to suspend publication of the reference prices of CCTD Bohai Rim price,” a statement issued by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association said on Tuesday.

Fenwei Digital Information Technology, a coal consultancy, and coal trading platform Yimei also published similar statements.

Although thermal coal is not the only commodity in China to undergo drastic price moves in recent weeks – iron ore and copper also rallied sharply – the imbalanced supply and demand situation has lent some justification for coal’s climb.

Thermal coal consumption typically peaks during China’s summer and winter months, when electricity generation increases to meet household demand for heating and air conditioning.

This year China’s surging economic recovery has sparked a spike in power demand during what is usually coal’s low season. China’s March electricity consumption grew 19% from a year earlier and was up 16% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Coal supply, however, did not increase at the same pace. Domestic production in March dipped 0.2% year on year, partly owing to ongoing safety inspections at major coal mining operations after several fatal accidents across the country.

Imports of thermal coal fell 9% in March after an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports amid souring relations between Beijing and Canberra.

China has not published a breakdown of coal imports for April. But preliminary trade data shows total shipments, including thermal coal and coking coal, fell 30% year on year.

Chinese officials have urged leading coal miners to ramp up operations to meet market demand, but that has triggered fresh concerns that production could peak before demand rises further during the winter.

“If coal miners keep this production path, they would reach their maximum coal production level before the winter heating season kicks off in October. Then where will we find coal?” said one Beijing-based coal trader.

China has “indefinitely” suspended all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue from May 6, suggesting that the current effective ban on coal imports will remain until relations between the countries improve.

The most-traded thermal coal futures contract, for September delivery CZCcv1, on the Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange ended at a historical high of 925.4 yuan ($143.66) a tonne.

