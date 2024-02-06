Chinese economy shows new vitality

The Chinese economy has shown new vitality in different industries as companies sign new orders and staff members are busy at production lines.

A company with about 200 staff members, covering an area of 50 mu (3.33 hectares) has just signed orders of 20 million yuan ($2.78 million) at Liuyang High-tech Zone in Changsha, Hunan province.

Another auto parts making company of similar size in the zone, having 28 injection molding machines in continuous operation, is estimated to generate an output value of 140 million yuan in 2024.

The numbers of national-level and provincial level “little giant” firms reached a respective of 3 and 34 in Liuyang High-tech Zone, with the total industrial output value of 74.33 billion yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year.

A “little giant” firm refers to novel and elite small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in a niche market, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential.

Meanwhile, more than 70 constructors from China Railway 14th Bureau Group Corporation Limited are working at the construction site of the Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel project in Southwest China’s Chongqing with a total length of about 11.9 kilometers.

As a key project of the Chongqing-Qianjiang section of a high-speed railway linking Chongqing and central China’s Hunan province, the project is the first high-speed railway tunnel to cross the Yangtze River using the shield-tunneling method.

Source: Chinadaily.com.cn/Xinhua