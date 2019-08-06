Chinese independent refineries’ July crude imports slip 2.3% on month

Crude oil imports by China’s independent refineries fell by a further 2.3% month on month to around 10.34 million mt in July, from a four-month high of 10.94 million mt in May, a monthly survey by S&P Global Platts showed Monday.

On a barrel per day basis, the July import of 2.4 million b/d, was 5.4% lower compared with June, taking into account that July had 31 days compared with 30 days in June.

This was one percentage point lower than the 3.3% decline in June, as refining margins have been improving a little throughout the month.

The July imports were more or less in line with market participants’ expectations as some Shandong refineries were still suffering from losses.

However, the pace of the month-on-month decline, was slowed down by imports from the two new greenfield refineries — Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) refinery, and Zhejiang Petrochemical.

Imports by the two new refineries increased by 37.9% month on month in July to around 1.88 million mt. About 79% of those imports, or 1.48 million mt were brought in by Hengli, while the remaining 400,000 mt were imported by Zhejiang.

Crude imports by independent refineries in Shandong, as well as Henan Fengli Petrochemical, Hebei Xinhai Petrochemical and Jiangsu Xinhai Petrochemical in neighboring provinces, fell by a further 8.2% month on month to around 8.46 million mt in July.

Looking ahead, crude imports by Shandong refineries in August are likely to be flat to slightly higher given the weak demand in June when refining margins were quite thin, according to refinery sources.

“Many refineries have skipped booking cargoes for August arrival due to the weak margins in June,” a refinery source said.

Shandong port sources also revealed that expected arrivals for August are likely to be a bit higher, or steady from July.

Platts’ survey covers barrels imported by 38 refineries with quotas, as well as refineries without quotas, through most ports in Shandong province, as well as Tianjin, Zhoushan and Dalian for the sector.

These refiners were awarded a combined 123.32 million mt of quotas so far this year up till early July, accounting for 84% of the country’s total allocation for independent refineries in the batch and supplemental volumes.

The barrels include those imported directly by refiners and trading companies that will be used by the independent sector.

Only cargoes discharged over the month — including those that arrived in previous months — were counted as imports for the month.

TOP 5 BUYERS IMPORTS 44% OF THE TOTAL

Hengli Petrochemical, ChemChina, Hongrun Petrochemical, Qingyuan Petrochemical and Wonfull Petrochemical were the top five importers in July, taking a combined 4.57 million mt of crude, or about 44% of July imports.

Overtaking ChemChina at the top was Hengli Petrochemical, who imported 1.48 million mt in July, up 8.5% month on month.

ChemChina had imported 14.7% lesser crude in July than June, at 1.24 million mt.

Crude imports by Hongrun was broadly steady month on month at 680,000 mt in July, compared with 674,000 mt last month.

However, imports by Qingyuan Petrochemical and Wonfull Petrochemical had increased substantially. Qingyuan more than doubled its July imports by 104.4% to 646,000 mt, while Wonfull imported 521,000 mt in July compared with zero in June.

In July, 26 independent refineries and one trading company imported 32 crude grades from 16 countries, compared with 30 buyers importing 35 grades from 16 countries.

ZHEJIANG TO HAVE MORE CRUDES IN AUG

Zhejiang Petrochemical is scheduled to receive at least three cargoes of crudes in August, totaling 676,000 mt, up from 402,000 mt which arrived in July.

This will be the second month of increase since no cargoes arrived at the refinery in June.

A refinery source said Zhejiang has been operating a 10 million mt/year CDU at around 10,000 mt/day during the trial phase, which started from late May.

“We target to start up the petrochemical units in September,” another source at the refinery said.

The refinery is scheduled to receive a VLCC of Oman crude, half a VLCC of Djeno crude, as well as a VLCC of Brazilian crudes, comprising Lula and Sapinhoa in August.

In July, the refinery received 130,000 mt of Oman crude, and 272,000 mt of Arab Light.

So far, the 38 independent refineries which were surveyed still have a total 64 million mt of unused quotas, accounting for half of the total allocations.

Source: Platts