Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices August 10 2018

China’s imported iron ore market gradually calms after previous speculation. Traders continue to hold quotations firm and focus on sales. Steel mills are not in a hurry to replenish and tend to wait and see. If the market prices remain in uptrend, they’ll have to stock up to sustain production. A trader expressed that spot market picks up than yesterday but not satisfactory. Currently steel mills prefer to use medium and high grade iron ore resources; low alumina content resources are still in tight supply and the market prices are to stay robust, with less likely to move down in later stage. Owing to good profitability of mills, there are a lot of inquiries for IOCJ. PB fines heard to trade at RMB495/tonne or so in Shandong and Jimblebar fines at RMB455/tonne; in contrast, PB fines were traded at RMB505/tonne in Tangshan. Iron ore market is not likely to see large change ahead of weekend, while it is likely edging higher.