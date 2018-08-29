Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices August 29 2018

The imported iron ore market fluctuated in a narrow range today, leading to the unchanged quotations in the morning. While partial iron ore prices saw declining trend with firm lump and pellet prices. Traders expressed that the mainstream resources decreased slightly compared with that of previous day with strong willingness of shipment. However, steel mills held normal sentiment toward the procurement with a small number of transactions done. Currently, steel mills are on-demand procurement and the current prices are acceptable. However, due to the fluctuated interest rate, they remain wait-and-see attitude toward the upcoming iron ore market.

In Shandong, PB fines were traded at RMB478/tonne today, while that for MAC fines and Jimblebar fines were RMB460/tonen and 440/tonne. In Tangshan, SSF, PB fines and MAC fines were traded at RMB303/tonne, RMB503/tonne and RMB485/tonne respectively. Generally speaking, transaction volume has been improve a lot compared with that of yesterday.