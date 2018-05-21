Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices May 21 2018

Spot market prices held stable this morning. Traders are not active to submit quotations influenced by recent transactions, futures and derivative markets. Large traders deliver their cargos as planned. Small traders most hold a wait-and-see attitude towards the following market. Steel mills have weak purchasing desire supported by high iron ore stock level.

Iron ore spot market shows flat performance today and market enquiries stand slack. Most steel mills show no obvious purchasing plan influenced by falling futures and derivatives market. Traders are eager to deliver cargos on account of slack transactions at Shandong port in recent days. Port stocks maintain a high level.

Spot market transactions still focus on mainstream middle and high grade fines. Specifically, Jimblebar fines transactions climb up rapidly at major ports of north China due to high grade and suitable prices. Newman lumps transactions keep fair and prices stand at a high level.