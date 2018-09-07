Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices September 07 2018

China’s traders were activated in offering quotations in the morning due to the widely fluctuated iron ore futures market. However, seen from the actual transaction volumes, steel mills didn’t buy this price increases and remained wait-and-see attitude. In Shandong, Ukrainian concentrate, Robe River fines, Karara concentrate, South African lump and Carajas fines quoted at RMB750/tonne, RMB340/tonne, RMB725/tonne, RMB635/tonen and RMB745/tonne respectively. As for Tangshan, PB fines, MAC fines with low aluminum and screened Newman lump quoted at RMB520/tonne, RMB500/tonne and RMB715/tonne. Traders’ shipment sentiment was lighted up by the rising futures market, while most steel mills slowed down in procurement. Steelmakers will start replenish stocks if iron ore prices keep the fluctuation at the current level.

The transaction volume dropped a lot compared with that of yesterday. Trading prices of medium and high grade ore increased by around RMB10/tonne, while that for low grade ore was up by about RMB5/tonne. The main reason for the increase was the dropping port inventories recently. Besides, the declining shipments of overseas mining companies led to the general drop of supply side. Therefore, iron ore prices saw some improvements recently.