Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices September 12 2018

China’s spot iron ore market remained stable in the morning with lump prices saw upward trends. While the actual trading price of partial specifications decreased slightly. In Shandong, Robe River fines, Ukrainian pellet, South African fines, South African lump and Carajas fines quoted at RMB345/tonne, RMB1250/tonne, RMB625/tonne, RMb855/tonne and RMB740/tonne respectively. In Tangshan, PB lump, PB fines and Newman fines offered at RMB705/tonne, RMB505/tonne and RMB520/tonne. Shipments of traders were normal today while steel mills hold tepid willingness for procurement today. Traders expressed that the weak transactions were the result of the large amount of trading volume of yesterday.

As for the transaction prices, PB fines, Jimblebar fines, BRBF, SSF were traded at RMB495/tonne, RMB465/tonne, RMB538/tonne and RMB308/tonne in Shandong; while in Tangshan, PB fines and FB fines were traded at RMB515/tonne and RMB377/tonne with significant dropping trading volume compared with that of previous day.

