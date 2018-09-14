Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices September 14 2018

China’s futures iron ore market saw an upward trend amid fluctuation today.Miners’ offers remained generally stable in the morning, with partial price growths of RMB3-5/tonne. Traders with high willingness to ship cargoes made offers actively. In Shandong, PB fines, Newman lump, Carajas fines and Ukrainian concentrate quoted at RMB505/tonne, RMB720/tonne, RMB745/tonne and RMB750/tonne respectively. While in Tangshan, PB lump and PB fines offered at RMB708/tonne and RMB520/tonne.

Steel mills witnessed favorable inquiries today with active procurement. Partial steel mills were in on-demand procurement as the iron ore price fluctuated in a narrow range. The overall transactions were favorable today. As for the transaction prices, PB fines, Yandi fines, FB fines, BRBF, were traded at RMB495/tonne, RMB430/tonne, RMB378/tonne and RMB530/tonne respectively in Shandong; while in Tangshan, Screened Newman lump, PB fines, PB lump and MAC fines were traded at RMB730/tonne, RMB518/tonne, RMB695/tonne and RMB490/tonne with some increases in trading volume and prices compared with that of previous day.