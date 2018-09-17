Chinese iron ore and steelmaking prices September 17 2018

Prices of lump and pellet dropped slightly amid fluctuation in the morning. In Shandong, Robe River fines, Ukrainian pellet, Ukrainian concentrate, South African fines and Carajas fines quoted at RMB355/tonne, RMB1240/tonne, RMB755/tonne, RMB630/tonne and RMB750/tonne. In the region of Yangtze River, Newman lump, Jimblebar fines, Roy Hill fines and Yandi fines priced at RMB730/tonne, RMB475/tonne, RMB5005/tonne, RMB460/tonne respectively. As for Tangshan, PB fines and Newman fines reported at RMB525/tonne and RMB550/tonne. Traders hold favorable willingness to shipment, while steel mills remain tepid for procurement. As predicted, there will be a time for replenishment in the second half of Sep in order to meet the demand for the National Day holiday.

Today, in Shandong, Jimblebar fines, SSF, PB fines and Carajas fines traded at RMB450/tonne, RMB309/tonne, RMB500/tonne and RMB735/tonne. In Tangshan, PB fines and Newman fines traded at RMB520/tonne and RMB530/tonne. As for the upcoming market, with the publication of production curb policies during the heating seasons, iron ore prices are to face pressure to increase. As a result, China’s imported iron ore prices are probably to go to the downward.