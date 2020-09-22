Chinese iron ore prices soften, trading down

Prices for imported iron ore in China’s portside and seaborne cargo markets softened on September 21, with Mysteel’s PORTDEX 62% Fe Australian Fines index decreasing by Yuan 16/wmt ($2.4/wmt) from last Friday to Yuan 916/wmt FOT Qingdao and including the 13% VAT. On the same day, the SEADEX 62% Fe Australian Fines price also dipped by $5.1/dmt on day to $119.55/dmt CFR Qingdao.

On Monday, iron ore traders generally held their offering prices firm in the morning. In the afternoon, influenced by the slide in iron ore future prices in Dalian, many traders adjusted their prices downwards by Yuan 10-15/wmt.

Source: Mysteel