Chinese LNG demand may be set to plateau – analyst

China’s surging appetite for LNG looks set to slow markedly next year as the government concentrates on diversifying its sources of gas supply, the Eurasia Group has said in a note to clients.

“China’s gas imports are about to change because of Beijing’s shifting priorities,” said the company’s director of global energy, Henning Gloystein.

Beijing’s efforts to boost domestic gas production and import more of the fuel via pipelines could potentially combine with an economic slowdown to bring booming LNG demand growth to a halt.

The Eurasia Group saw a 30bcm growth in other sources of supply next year potentially eclipsing the country’s likely gas demand growth.

China has rapidly become the world’s largest gas importer as the government seeks to improve air pollution through a systematic replacement of industrial and residential coal burners.

Slowing demand

Gas demand rose 18% last year to reach 280bcm. Yet even if the economy avoided slowing further this year, gas demand growth might only come in at 10%, or 28bcm, said the Eurasia Group.

“With domestic output potentially rising 20 bcm and pipeline supply potentially growing by 10bcm next year, China’s LNG import boom may plateau.”

This year’s escalating trade dispute with Washington has made US LNG unpopular in China and exposed a potential source of vulnerability.

“Hoping to reduce its exposure to potential geopolitical disruptions, Beijing is expanding pipeline imports from politically allied neighbours and pushing for more domestic production,” said Gloystein.

China’s domestic production has been climbing 6-8% per annum in recent years, despite challenges with reserves located in difficult locations. The Eurasia Group noted forecasts from the International Energy Agency that China’s domestic production would climb 10% annually through to 2024 to 242bcm.

The country has also been improving existing connections with central Asia this year, making full use of a pipeline to Myanmar and will launch a new connection with Russia – the Power of Siberia pipeline – in December. These could raise pipeline supplies another 10bcm to 65bcm in 2020.

Wider impact

A slowdown in LNG demand growth would have significant repercussions beyond China’s borders as the country’s appetite of recent years has captured much of a rise in global supply, supporting gas prices in Asia and Europe.

China has been importing roughly 4.8m tonnes of LNG per month (6.5bcm) in the year to date, up 18% compared to 2018.

Its gas imports have nearly doubled since 2016, mostly due to a rise in coastal LNG supply, one of the easiest ways of rapidly increasing gas supply near demand centres.

Source: Montel