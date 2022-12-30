Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Chinese ports’ container throughput maintains expansion in Jan-Nov

Chinese ports’ container throughput maintains expansion in Jan-Nov

in Port News 30/12/2022

Container throughput at China’s ports continued stable growth in the first 11 months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Wednesday.

During this period, some 270 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country’s ports, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.

Cargo throughput at China’s ports edged up 0.7 percent year-on-year to 14.31 billion metric tons over the same period, the data revealed.

Cargo throughput for domestic trade went up 2.2 percent year-on-year during this period, while that for foreign trade fell by 2.5 percent.
Source: China Daily

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software