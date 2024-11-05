Chinese ports container volume rises 7.7 % from January to September of 2024，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease significantly in October 2024

From January to September of 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 248.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.7%. In September, the container throughput of Shanghai Port was 3.91 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.0%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 2.95 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 1549.4 points in October 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 12.1% and a year-on-year increase of 138.5%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 7 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 14 routes fell month-on-month.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange