Chinese Ports Container Volume Rises 8.2 % From January To August Of 2024, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index Decrease Significantly In September 2024

From January to August of 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 220.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.2%. In August, the container throughput of Shanghai Port was 4.51 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 3.6 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%.

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) was 1763.9 points in September 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 26.0% and a year-on-year increase of 172.5%. Among the 21 routes, the freight index of 1 routes increased month-on-month, and the freight index of 20 routes fell month-on-month.



Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange