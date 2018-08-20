Chinese ports – Weather situation and operational impact

A certain number of typhoons are currently hitting the Asian coastline, and particularly the Chinese territory. They are generating very challenging marine conditions and may hinder port operations.

We are doing our utmost to minimize the potential impacts of these disruptions.

However, the evolution of the weather conditions may lead terminals to modify their admission times.

Likewise, as our services may undergo some adjustments, we will not fail to keep you informed of all these changes in real time.

We thank you for your understanding and remain at your disposal for further information.



Source: CMA CGM