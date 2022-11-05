Chinese seafarer wins global award for extradinary rescue

Bo Xu, chief officer of the oil tanker Jian Qiao 502, received the 2022 International Maritime Organization (IMO) Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea in London this week.

Xu impressed the judges with his rescue of two survivors, found in a life raft near Zhifu Bay in northern China, in severe weather and choppy waters.

This annual award was established by the IMO to provide international recognition for those who, at the risk of losing their own life, perform acts of exceptional bravery, displaying outstanding courage in attempting to save life at sea or in attempting to prevent or mitigate damage to the marine environment.

The award is both an encouragement for his team and himself and a recognition of China’s efforts in maritime search and rescue, said Xu.

“The Bravery Award honors the world’s most prominent seafarers who contribute to safety and rescuing life at the sea,” IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim told Xinhua, noting that Xu’s deeds were “extraordinary.”

On the morning of Dec. 12, 2021, the cargo ship Tian Feng 369 experienced bad weather, was flooded and began to sink 30 nautical miles northeast of Zhifu Bay. The nearest tanker Jian Qiao 502 changed course to assist the vessel.

After one and a half hours of exhaustive search, chief officer Xu spotted a drifting life raft filled with seawater and carrying two survivors. His ship headed for the raft and the crew quickly realized that both survivors were too weak to securely tie a rope to themselves.

“Time was passing by and the seafarers were becoming weaker and weaker. Without any hesitation, I jumped into the sea and swam to the life raft as hard as I could, against the cold wind and the high waves. The low temperature and coldness numbed my body and slowed my movement, but I knew I was racing against death,” Xu told the audience during the awarding ceremony held in London-based IMO headquarters.

After several attempts, he pulled himself to the life raft and tied the ropes to the survivors, who were successfully transferred to the deck with the help of other crew members.

“Despite the fatigue and cold, I immediately conducted emergency resuscitation on the two seafarers. One survived, but the other passed away due to hypothermia,” recalled Xu. He didn’t have time to think about his own safety as any hesitation would have meant missed opportunity to save lives, Xu told Xinhua.

Source: Xinhua