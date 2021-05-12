Chinese Shipbuilders Overtake South Korean Shipbuilders in April

Clarkson Research reported on May 11 that 98 ships that add up to 3.05 million CGT were ordered worldwide last month and Chinese, South Korean and Finnish shipbuilders won 53 (1.64 million CGT), 34 (1.19 million CGT) and two (80,000 CGT), respectively.

Last month, Chinese shipbuilders raised their market share to 54 percent whereas South Korean shipbuilders’ fell to 39 percent. The latter topped the market from November last year to March this year but the former overtook them in five months. In March this year, 55 percent and 42 percent of the new orders went to South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders, respectively.

The cumulative orders for the first four months of this year are 15.43 million CGT, up 172 percent from a year ago. The volume, which is almost 300 percent of that recorded in the trough of 2016, is implying another super-cycle in the industry.

The worldwide order backlog was 76.95 million CGT at the end of April, which increased for the third consecutive month. It includes 38 percent of Chinese, 32 percent of South Korean and 11 percent of Japanese shipbuilders.

