Chinese Shipbuilders Receive Numerous New Orders from Around the World, with Orders Scheduled till 2028

Benefiting from the rapid development of the international shipping industry, Chinese shipbuilders have undertaken a large number of new orders from all over the world. A visit to several large shipyards in Shanghai revealed a sharp increase in new orders. Lin Qingshan, vice general manager of Jiangnan Shipbuilding of China Shipbuilding Group, said that so far the orders for civilian ships have reached around 30 billion yuan, orders for 2026 are fully booked, and some orders will even be scheduled till 2028.

Source: SMM