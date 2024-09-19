Chinese shipyard opts again for Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for four new medium-sized gas carrier (MGC) vessels. The ships are being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) shipyard in Shanghai for Greek operator Capital Gas Ship Management. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

Wärtsilä is the market leader in supplying cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for MGCs, and this order once again strengthens this position. The 40,000 cbm capacity vessels will transport and operate with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Wärtsilä systems are designed to ensure safe and efficient operation with this category of cargo and fuel.

While Wärtsilä has worked closely with SOE for several years, these will be the first Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for vessels operated by Capital Gas Ship Management.

“We have a long-term relationship with SOE, having delivered a various range of gas related products and systems. Being awarded this repeat order is very important to us, since it indicates a high level of customer satisfaction,” commented Barry Yang, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in March 2026.

Source: Wärtsilä