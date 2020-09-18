Chinese steel mills’ iron ore stocks rebound by 5.4%

Stocks of imported iron ore sintering fines held by the 64 Chinese steelmakers under Mysteel’s weekly survey ended their four-week decline over September 10-16 to climb to 17.7 million tonnes, according to Mysteel’s latest data released on Thursday.

Most steelmakers have been accumulating inventory for smooth production over the upcoming National Day holidays, industry watchers explained.

“With the upcoming National Day holiday (over October 1-8), Chinese steel mills may need to increase their replenishment moderately to maintain normal production when suppliers such as traders and transport firms are off enjoying the holiday break,” a Shanghai-based market analyst told Mysteel Global. Currently, trading for both port inventories

Source: Mysteel