Chinese steel mills using more Brazilian iron ores

09/09/2019

Brazilian iron ore products have enjoyed greater popularity among most Chinese steelmakers over the past several weeks, due to their better price performance compared with mainstream Australian iron ore fines, market sources said.

By August 20, the price spread between 61.5% PB Fines and 63% Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) at Qingdao in East China’s Shandong province, had widened to Yuan 2/wmt ($0.3/wmt), the widest since January 2018, according to Mysteel’s database which selects two representative brands of the respective markets for price comparison.
Source: Mysteel

