Chinese thermal coal futures contract prices losing ground as bearish sentiment kicks in

Chinese thermal coal futures prices remain on a downtrend this week as market players expect demand for thermal coal to be weak after the Lunar New Year, sources said Thursday.

A deadly mining incident in China’s Shaanxi province about two weeks ago had prompted fears of coal shortages after the Lunar New Year holidays.

This was based on the temporary closure of many mines in the province for enforced safety inspections, while mines in other coal-producing regions also had similar checks.

Futures contracts on Chinese commodity exchanges surged in price last week on the back of the supply shortage concerns.

However, several market sources said the jump was merely a reaction to the mining accident.

“It’s more speculation without strong market fundamentals. Demand is not expected to pick up strongly after the Lunar New Year,” a China-based trader told S&P Global Platts.

Thermal coal futures contracts for May settlement, one of the most actively traded monthly contracts on China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, started to fall last Friday.

This was after a few state-owned major domestic coal miners were reportedly instructed to increase their output in January and February.

Chinese authorities had issued a circular to its coal industry this week to ensure a steady coal supply during the Lunar New Year period, and the March “two sessions” political meetings in Beijing, causing a further decline in the contracts prices.

The May futures contract for 5,500 kcal/kg NAR thermal coal settled Thursday at Yuan 572.40/mt ($84.27/mt) Thursday, down from Yuan 576.60/mt from a day ago.

The prospect of an increased output and good supply of imported coal had reined in expectations of further price rise, sources said.

The domestic spot market was also losing steam as traders at the northern Qinhuangdao port were lowering their offer prices. The 5,500 kcal/kg grade of domestic coal was assessed Thursday at Yuan 594/mt FOB Qinhuangdao, up from Yuan 588/mt FOB on January 14 after the mining accident.

Source: Platts