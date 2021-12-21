CHIPOLBROK – Always on the move

With great pleasure we announce and also welcome in our Chipolbrok schedules a number of newbuildings in near future. The first newcomer is m/v „TAI XING“ v.1 on her maiden voyage from Penglai (Chinese province of Shandong) to Puerto Bolivar (Equador). It will be a full load of abt. 90,000cbm windpower components which in mantled condition being good enough for 18 windmills. It is the first of four newbuilt XL mpp vessels in this serial described in Chinese media as the largest in their class in the world.

Each of these big carriers has a DWT capacity of 61,7121mts summer draft, grain space of abt. 75,000cbm and and bale space of ca. 73,400 plus ca. 5,000sqm on the flush weather deck, good space for extra sized project cargo or in case need off 804 slots (plus another 1,196 slots under deck). The crane capacities lined up on port side will be 2×80 mts SWL fore and aft plus midships 2×150 mts SWL (in tandem lift 300 mts SWL). Length and breadth are 199,90m resp. 32,26m. Scantling draft is designed to be 13,50m fully laden on marks. Under deck all five cargo compartments are equipped with tween deck pontoons which also allow the employment as single decker.

Hatch sizes are:

No. 1 hatchway 17,22 x 24,50/19,40m

No. 2 hatchway 26,23 x 27,46m

No. 3 hatchway 36,08 x 27,46m

No. 4 hatchway 26,24 x 27,46m

No. 5 hatchway 21,32 x 27,46m

The MAN B&W main engine is working with 8,000 kw on a single propeller good enough for a service speed of 14,4 knots and an endurance of 18,000 nm. The manning will be 25+1 person under Chinese/Hong Kong flag and Chinese crew. Classification is done by DNVGL + 1A. Vessels design was created by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute and built at Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd., Jiangyin (China). The newbuilding orders had been given in April 2020, welding first parts in November 2020, official keel laying happened in May 2021, handing over June 2021, first driving tests in July 2021 and delivery ceremony to owners on 6th of December 2021. These ships could be delivered in a remarkably short time of just one year. The ship’s godmother was Mrs. Lin Li from Chipolbrok’s board of directors.

Our company officials joining the commissioning at Shanghai by sharing the confidence that these miracles of Chinese engineering will bring same success and satisfaction as previously Chinese built Orkan- and Atlantic-types in our fleet.

The employment of „TAI XING“ starts mid December to depart on 20/12. It is named after a 1,3 mio. inhabitants city at the Chang Jiang river in Chinese Jiangsu province.

Next three ships of identical size and type shall become m/v „HERBERT“ named after the Polish poet, playwright and essayist Zbigniew Herbert followed by m/v „PILECKI“ named as a late honor for the Polish officer, world war hero and resistance fighter for Polish independence Captain Witold Pilecki. Last but not least of this shamrock will be m/v „YONG XING“ with another traditional name in our fleet originating from a county in Chinese Hunan province. The last three ships described will be delivered in 2022 to Chipolbrok for immediate employments out of Asia with a main focus on America trades.

This additional modern and very unique tonnage shall strongly increase our potential for carrying huge volumes of capacious project cargoes, including oversized and heavy units as well as much bigger lots of bulk and semi-bulk commodities.

End of the year 2022 the CHIPOLBROK fleet will then consist of 10 so called „Orkan“-types of each 30,300ts DWT / abt. 40,000cbm space and craned up to 640ts SWL, four so called „Pacific“-types of each 31,600ts DWT/ abt. 39,500CBM space and craned up to 700ts SWL plus four newbuildings of „TAI XING“-type each 62,000ts DWT / 73,400cbm and craned up to 300ts SWL. The fleet is reinforced by four long-term chartered so called „Trader“ types which makes in total roughly 807,000ts dwt = 1,008mio CBM space available for our valued clients. Further suitable tonnage will be added to the services as required.

With our fleet expansion we are able to offer to shippers like ex- and importers, charterers, traders and any other cargo participants a substantial increase of our carrying capacity from China and Far East as well as from Europe on all our existing services and loops.

Source: Port Of Hamburg