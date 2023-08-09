Chiquita’s Great White Fleet Increases Investment in Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE Container Refrigeration Units

Great White Fleet, a com­­­­pany under Chiquita Brands, has increased its investment in Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® container refrigeration units. The ocean carrier added 800 PrimeLINE units to transport bananas on routes from Central America to North America, a decision based on the solid performance and energy efficiency of its existing PrimeLINE units. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“Energy conservation is vital to Great White Fleet’s green transportation initiatives, and we are pleased that PrimeLINE not only reduces fuel consumption related to shipboard power generation but also reduces emissions proportionately, helping us to shrink our carbon footprint,” said Stefano Di Paolo, President, Great White Fleet.

Great White Fleet’s additional purchases of PrimeLINE units are a true testament to the unit’s capabilities.

“Over the period of ownership, the energy efficiency of PrimeLINE units will result in substantial savings in total lifecycle costs,” said Kay Henze, Account Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “We are happy to be supporting Great White Fleet, a relationship that has spanned decades.”

The PrimeLINE unit, which has been the industry sales leader for more than 15 years, features:

Efficient performance, thanks to its energy-conserving digital scroll compressor

Fast temperature pull-down with an economized vapor injection system

Precise temperature control within +/- 0.25 degree Celsius

High air flow, attributed to its aerospace-inspired fan design

Excellent cost of ownership thanks to its efficiency and rugged design

PrimeLINE refrigeration units support Carrier’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goal of reducing its customers’ carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton by 2030.

