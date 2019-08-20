ChPT to create common-user empty container yard

Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) will create a common-user empty container yard to address the disparity between import and export container traffic in the region.

ChPT receives more import containers than export containers. As a result, a large number of empty containers are generated after import cargo is destuffed, said P. Raveendran, chairman, Chennai Port Trust.

Therefore, there was a need for the container operator to reposition the containers for other ports of the region.

This issue would be addressed by the creation of a common-user empty container yard, which would receive and stack empty containers within the port area at a minimum cost to the trade, he said.

Container survey

The port also plans to take up container survey, cleaning and minor repairs.

This would help container lines to feed empty containers to the required vessels with minimum delay and cost.

On car exports, he said that from January to July 2019, the port handled 57,462 cars through 15 vessels compared with 39,920 cars through nine vessels in the corresponding period last year.

To encourage automobile exports through Chennai, the port had developed 11.32 hectares of concrete yard.

Besides, the port had also rationalised vessel-based land allotment process.

The security deposit requirement had been reduced to one month against three months in the earlier scheme.

