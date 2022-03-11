Chris-Marine Launches Shaft Power Limitation Solution for EEXI Compliance

Chris-Marine announced the launch of its ShaPoLi solution. The solution will not only help customers to comply with the EEXI regulations, but also help them monitor and optimize their ship CII ratings in the future.

From January 2023, the revised MARPOL Annex VI will enter into force and all existing ships of 400 GT and above must comply with the new EEXI requirements. This means that ship owners of many thousands of vessels promptly must decide on and implement a viable energy efficiency solution to act in accordance with the new regulations.

To help its customers adhere to the new energy efficiency requirements, Chris-Marine is heavily engaged in its ShaPoLi solution. The solution, which includes both hardware and software, will enable ship owners to limit the maximum shaft power output of their vessels, without having to modify any of their existing machinery, thereby overcoming the tight implementation time frame of the EEXI requirements.

ShaPoLi will allow for real-time logging of power and speed data. In addition, it has an override function easily accessible through the command panel installed on the bridge, in case of emergencies.

Chris-Marine’s mission is to help customers optimize the running of their engines in a more sustainable way. This is accomplished by offering world class engine monitoring & maintenance products and solutions to engine builders, ship owners, shipyards, workshops, and power plants around the world.

“Chris-Marine has been in the frontline of the energy efficiency field for quite some time now and so far, supported our customers with close to 2000 Shaft power Monitoring Systems already installed onboard ships worldwide,” says Mr. Björn-Thorben Porep, Technical Sales Team Leader at Chris-Marine. “We are currently engaged in serious discussions with the classification societies to get approval of our technology, a technology that will help our customers not only to comply with EEXI, but to monitor and optimize their ship CII ratings in the future,” Mr. Porep adds.

Source: Chris-Marine